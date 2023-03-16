Air India Passenger Booked For Smoking Aboard Flight; Refuses To Pay Bail Amount

In another mid-air incident, a passenger on board Air India London-Mumbai flight was caught smoking in the plane lavatory on March 10. A video has surfaced on social media platforms where a man, identified as Indian-American Ratnakar Dwivedi, was seen arguing with the passengers and the crew members after being caught.

He has been booked for smoking in the plane's lavatory and misbehaving with the crew members and fellow passengers. According to sources, when the passenger went to the lavatory to smoke his e-cigarette, an alert alarm was raised that sent a signal to the Air India crew members of some illicit activities inside the plane.

According to reports, a case has now been registered against Ratnakar in the Sahar Police Post for carrying out dodgy action and unruly behaviour. He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 336 and 25, among others.

Man tries to teach court

After the court granted bail to Ratnakar, he refused to pay the sum of Rs 25,000 for getting the bail. He cited an online search and informed the court that the fine payable under the IPC section is Rs 250 and not Rs 25,000. He refused to pay the bail amount and told the court on Monday that he won't hesitate going to jail.

According to sources, the man claimed that the fine payable under IPC section 336 is Rs 250, which he was ready to pay instead of the bail amount. Following the incident, he was sent to jail on Monday by the Andheri Metropolitan magistrate. The airline officials have confirmed the incident and mentioned that a man was found smoking mid-air and aggressively dealing with crew members. He was handed to the security officials upon the arrival of the flight in Mumbai.