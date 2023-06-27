Air India Passenger Held For Defecating, Urinating Inside Flight; Gets Bail

The Air India passenger engaged in an appalling act of defecation, urination, and spitting onboard the aircraft was granted bail on Sunday (June 25) after being arrested by Indira Gandhi International airport (IGI) police officials. The passenger was reportedly drunken while travelling. The arrest was made after a complaint was filed and an FIR was registered under section 294 (obscene acts) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) against the accused. The accused identified as Ram Singh was produced before the court and later granted bail. According to the official statements, the flight AIC 866 was in the air when the unruly passenger, seated on 17F, spat and urinated inside the aircraft.

“We immediately registered an FIR and produced him in front of the court on 25th June where he was granted bail by the Patiala House court in New Delhi. On our findings after interrogating him we found that he was in an inebriated state and that led to the incident inside the airline. Some misconduct was also done by him but none of the passengers have been given any complaint in regards with this. We are further following necessary procedures,” said DCP airport Devesh Kumar Mahla.

Passenger secluded from other passengers: Air India

According to an Air India spokesperson, the misconduct was observed by the cabin crew of the flight following which a verbal warning was issued and “the passenger was secluded from the surrounding passengers.”

“A passenger on our flight AI866 operating Mumbai-Delhi on June 24 behaved in a repulsive manner, causing discomfort to the co-passengers. In doing their best to manage the situation in the circumstances, the crew immediately secluded the passenger for the rest of the flight and issued a warning. The passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing in Delhi. A police complaint (FIR) was registered subsequently, as was the matter reported to the regulator. Air India follows a zero tolerance policy for such unruly and unacceptable behaviour. We are extending all cooperation to the ongoing investigations.” - Air India Spokesperson.

Who was the culprit?

The accused Ram Singh, hails from Tehri Garhwal and was employed as a cook in South Africa for the past five years. Singh arrived in Mumbai from South Africa in the first week of June, stayed there for a few weeks, and then, on June 24, took a flight to Delhi to return to his hometown. Before boarding the flight AIC 866 the accused drank at the airport and boarded the flight in an inebriated state. The incident occurred while refreshments were being provided in the aircraft.

Notably, a similar incident happened on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi where a passenger urinated on the fellow passenger.