Air India Pee-gate Accused Denies Urinating On Co-passenger; Bail Application Accessed

Amid the ongoing probe in the Air India pee-gate controversy, Republic TV on Wednesday accessed the bail application of the accused Shankar Mishra. According to sources, the accused in his bail plea has denied urinating on the 70-year-old woman co-passenger aboard a New York-New Delhi Air India flight.

The bail plea submitted by Mishra read, "Considering the fact that the alleged incident happened with a senior citizen, the Applicant (Shankar Mishra) sought to alleviate the situation and tendered unconditional apologies and promised to compensate the Complainant (elderly woman)."

"It is categorically submitted that the Applicant vehemently maintained his innocence throughout the exchange with the Complainant. The Complainant also accepted this unconditional apology and expressed her unwillingness to subject the Applicant to any other trouble," the bail application added.

The application further mentioned that the accused also obtained details about the bank account of the lady as well her belongings that had allegedly been soiled in this alleged event and got them cleaned, laundered and delivered to the lady in question, who resides in Bengaluru.

"Having considered the matter settled, the Applicant was surprised to receive a text message on 19.12.2022 from the Complainant's daughter through the Complainant's WhatsApp account directing him not to communicate with them any further," Mishra alleged in bail application.

Reportedly, the accused, Shankar Mishra, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody after he was arrested by the police in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

#BREAKING | Air India Peegate: Bail application of accused Shankar Mishra accessed by Republic; accused denies urinating on the co-passenger.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/D5I8wI4js9 — Republic (@republic) January 11, 2023

Eyewitness' version of incident

Soon after the gross incident came to the light, an eyewitness to the incident appeared on Republic TV and shared what happened during the journey. Joining from Boston, witness Dr Sugata Bhattacharjee informed Republic TV and revealed everything that happened aboard the Delhi-bound flight.

Bhattacharjee informed that he wrote a two-page letter to Air India over the cabin crew's inaction and that the woman was denied a fresh seat after Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on her.

"I went and advocated for her (the woman) to have a fresh seat but she was denied a fresh seat. She was made to sit in her soiled seat with a blanket on it," the eyewitness said. "I went to the head stewardess and said 'how about a first-class seat' because there were four first-class seats vacant and she said 'no I can't do that, the captain has to permit me," the eyewitness said.