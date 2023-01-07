Air India Pee-gate Accused Shankar Mishra Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on an elderly woman in an inebriated state in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Patiala House court.

Police had sought three-day custody of the accused. However, the court denied it and sent him to judicial custody.

"There is no material to show that any further interrogation is required to conduct the further probe," the order said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika passed the order to send Mishra to judicial remand, noting that his custody was not required by the police for recording the statements of other witnesses, including cabin crew and co-passengers.

The accused will be taken to Tihar Jail where Delhi Police will record his statement. Mishra's lawyer has also moved a bail plea which will be heard by the court on January 11.

He was arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi Police, officials said on Saturday. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him on January 4 on the woman's complaint to Air India.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

"Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The FIR states that the accused, after lunch was served and lights were dimmed onboard AI 102, walked to the woman's seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her. The incident took place in the business class.

The case has been filed under sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules.