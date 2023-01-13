Air India Pee Gate: Bizarre Defence By Accused Shankar Mishra; 'Woman Has A Problem...'

Air India pee-gate accused Shankar Mishra's lawyers told a Delhi court on Friday that Mishra did not commit the offensive act and it was the 70-year-old woman in question who urinated on her seat.

"The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn’t possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80% of kathak dancers have this issue," Shankar Misha's counsel told court during the hearing of Delhi police's petition seeking custodial interrogation of the accused.

"Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case, the urine could not reach to seat's front area. Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complaint," the advocate added.

The bizarre claim comes is in contrast to the denunciation of the accused by some of the co-passengers and even the WhatsApp exchanges Shankar had with the complainant which suggested the episode indeed took place.

The Sessions Court Judge said that it is not impossible to go from one side of the flight to the other. "Sorry, but I have travelled as well. Anybody from any row can come around and go to any seat," the Judge said while asking for a diagram of the flight seating.

On Wednesday, the Court had denied bail to the accused, calling the act "utterly disgusting and repulsive."

The incident allegedly took place on November 26 on the business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight when Mishra, in an inebriated condition, walked up to the woman's seat, exposed himself and urinated on her.