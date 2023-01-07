Air India Pee Gate Case Accused Shankar Mishra Arrested; To Be Produced At Delhi Court

In a mega Republic impact, Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on his co-flyer on Air India's November 26 flight from New York to Delhi, has been arrested from Karnataka's Bengaluru.

According to the Delhi police, Shankar Mishra who was earlier absconding was arrested from Bengaluru on Friday. The accused has been brought to Delhi and will be produced in Delhi's Patiala House court on Saturday.

"Shankar Mishra was arrested last night (Friday) and has already been brought to Delhi. He will be presented before the court today," Delhi police officials said, ANI reported.

#BREAKING | Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra arrested from Bengaluru, says Delhi police.



'Pervert' Shankar Mishra arrested

Delhi Police has filed a case against Mishra under sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under Aircraft Rules.

The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman co-flyer. In the complaint, she claimed that she had informed the crew that she did not want to see his face and was "stunned" when the offender was brought before her and "started crying and profusely apologising". According to the complaint, he also begged her to not approach the police, saying he was a family man and did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident.

After Republic's relentless campaign against the 'pervert' Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo-- the firm where the accused was serving as the Vice-President, terminated him on Friday.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement.