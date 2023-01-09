Air India Pee-gate: Eyewitness Version Of All That Happened Aboard Delhi-bound Flight

Air India is under the scanner of both the Union Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after two incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-flyers surfaced. In one such incident, that made the news, a man named Shankar Mishra urinated on a 70-year-old woman while drunk. Mishra has been arrested.

This infamous incident was witnessed by one of the passengers who appeared on the The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and shared what happened during the journey.

Air India pee-gate witness shares infamous ancedote with Arnab

What a drunk man did to a lady is different but the people who were in a position to act didn't: Dr. Sugata Bhattacharjee, Doctor of Audiology and Eyewitness in Shankar Mishra case

The witness Dr Sugata Bhattacharjee joined Republic from Boston and revealed everything that happened aboard the Delhi-bound flight. Bhattacharjee said he wrote a two-page letter to Air India over cabin crew's inaction and that the woman was denied a fresh seat after Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on her.

"I went and advocated for her (the woman) to have a fresh seat but she was denied a fresh seat. She was made to sit in her soiled seat with a blanket on it," the eyewitness said. "I went to the head stewardess and said 'how about a first-class seat' because there were four first-class seats vacant and she said 'no I can't do that, the captain has to permit me".

Bhattacharjee said when he asked the stewardess to approach the captain, she said that "the captain-in-command is resting". He added that he saw "a lack of compassion", a "lack of accountability" and a "lack of consequence" on the part of the crew.

"They did not do what they were supposed to do. They were supposed to take care of the distressed passenger, they failed doing that. They were not supposed to bring the aggressor and the victim together, they did that by trying to mediate", Bhattacharjee added. He further said he wrote a letter to the airline underscoring actions they should have taken.

#FlyAI: Statement of the Chairman Tata Sons on AI102 incident. pic.twitter.com/e38kFcARHt — Air India (@airindiain) January 8, 2023

The doctor's statements are in line with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan's comment on the incident. Chandrasekharan said the airline could have taken swifter action. "We fell short of addressing the situation the way it should have been," he said.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said in a statement that the airline could have handled the matter in a better way.