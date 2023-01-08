Air India Pee Gate: Onboard Eyewitness Speaks To Republic; 'Victim Was In Utter Distress'

The onboard eyewitness of the Air India pee gate case spoke to Republic on Sunday and narrated the whole incident wherein the 'creep' Shankar Mishra urinated on the elderly co-passenger on Air India's 26 November flight from New York to Delhi.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, onboard eyewitness Sugata Bhattacharjee said, "The incident happened close to an hour after lunch. What happened was, we were having lunch and I was having a discussion with the gentleman, during which he had about 4 drinks. He became repetitive and started asking questions multiple times... After I finish my lunch, I kind of flagged one of the stewards that ‘just keep an eye( on him)'."

#LIVE | Air India Pee-gate | Eyewitness speaks exclusively to Republic.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/Vt2VHdX4XB — Republic (@republic) January 8, 2023

"Then I went to bed and woke with a sound and saw that Mr Mishra fell on his seat and partially his hand hit me. I again went to the galley to drink some water and use the lavatory, and that’s when I saw this elderly lady coming up. At first, I thought she had spilled some drink or water on her and needed some help. She was a very quiet and dignified lady. When she narrated (the incident), we all were shocked," he added.

'The victim was not given a fresh seat for about 2.5 hrs': Eyewitness

Bhattacharjee said, "I was there when the air hostesses cleaned her up. I went to sleep because Mr was passed out. When I woke up, he was already sober and the crew has already spoken to him and I think they made him mediate with the victim... The first thing he told me was ‘Bro I think I am in trouble’ and my answer was ‘You are’."

He claimed that the victim elderly was not given a fresh seat for about 2.5 hours. "The thing that bothered me, (that's) why I wrote a complaint to Air India which went nowhere was that close to 2.5 hours a senior citizen, an elderly lady was not given a fresh seat when 4 seats in first class were available. I walked up to the senior air hostess and said just move her to empty seats, she said, ‘it’s not in my hand, I have to ask permission from the pilot in command.’ I said ‘go and ask permission’... Nothing was done. I did not see compassion. That’s why I wrote the complaint."

'They were in no position to be the mediators'

Bhattacharjee said that the crew were in no position to be the mediators as a "crime" happened on the flight. "What bothered me was that an incident happened, a crime happened and they were in no position to be the mediators. They should have informed the respective authorities, they should have handed him to the authorities and authorities would have taken appropriate action like (they are)doing now," he told Republic.

He also lauded the two air hostesses who he claimed went "above and beyond" their work and cleaned the victim. "They cleaned her up, they made her wear business-class pyjamas because all her clothes were wet. But at the end of the day, it was a simple call they would have made by the head of the crew and that was not done. In the flight, the last word is of the pilot and I didn’t see that compassion or prompt action from the pilot." Speaking about the victim, Bhattacharjee said, "She was in uttered distress... She was very uncomfortable."

"She wanted a fresh seat. I was advocating on her behalf. I personally went and asked one of the head crew members to take her to the first (class)and give her a seat. But when I saw that they are in the mode of mediation, I just recused myself as they were no point in dealing with it. I said ‘I will do what I feel is morally right. I will write a complaint'."

When asked about the reaction from the other co-passengers on the incident, he said, "Even after the incident she was speaking very softly, so a lot of people did not know what actually happened." He accused the Air India crew of not taking "appropriate action" in the matter.

Accused Shankar Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika passed the order to send accused Shankar Mishra who was arrested by Delhi police from Bengaluru on Friday, to judicial remand, noting that his custody was not required by the police for recording the statements of other witnesses, including cabin crew and co-passengers.

The accused will be taken to Tihar Jail where Delhi Police will record his statement. Mishra's lawyer has also moved a bail plea which will be heard by the court on January 11.