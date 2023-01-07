Air India Pee Gate: Republic Accesses Picture Of Accused Shankar Mishra

Republic accessed a picture of the Air India creep Shankar Mishra moments after his arrest in the urination case. The accused was arrested for urinating on his co-flyer on Air India's November 26 flight from New York to Delhi.

According to the Delhi police, Mishra who was earlier absconding was arrested from Bengaluru on Friday. The accused has been brought to Delhi and will be produced in Delhi's Patiala House court on Saturday. "Shankar Mishra was arrested last night (Friday) and has already been brought to Delhi. He will be presented before the court today," Delhi police officials said, ANI reported.

#FirstOnRepublic | Republic accesses first pictures of Shankar Mishra after his arrest in Air India Peegate case; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/kouNBVLAFt — Republic (@republic) January 7, 2023

Delhi Police has filed a case against Mishra under multiple sections of the Indian Penal code - 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (Sexual harassment), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person), 294 (obscene act in any public place), and under 23 Aircraft Act (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline).

(In Pic: Air India Accused Shankar Mishra; Credit Republic)

The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman co-flyer. In the complaint, she claimed that she had informed the crew that she did not want to see his face and was "stunned" when the offender was brought before her and "started crying and profusely apologising".

According to the complaint, he also begged her to not approach the police, saying he was a family man and did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident. After Republic's relentless campaign against the 'pervert' Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo-- the firm where the accused was serving as the Vice-President, terminated him on Friday.