Air India Peegate: Victim Moves SC Seeking 'zero-tolerance' By DGCA Towards Misbehaviour

The 72-year-old woman who was the victim in the Air India urination case has moved the Supreme Court seeking guidelines to guard against unruly behaviour in flights. In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the woman has sought directions for the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and other airline companies to stress on zero-tolerance.

Notably, on November 26, onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, a man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger. Following the incident, the Delhi Police filed an FIR under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on January 4.

According to sources, the victim in the plea stressed that this “could mandate reporting it to the law enforcement, failing which action would be taken against airlines in all cases.”

The petitioner claimed that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India failed to treat the petitioner with care and responsibility after a rowdy passenger urinated on the petitioner after being given too much alcohol on the flight.

Petitioner left in shock and discomfort for whole 12-hour journey

The plea added that the petitioner was left in shock and discomfort for the whole of the 12-hour journey as a result of the incident and the crew was unresponsive and unhelpful.

The plea, referring to last year’s report published by International Air Transport Association (IATA), stated that there has been a substantial increase in disruptive passenger behaviour worldwide and further urged the governments to take practical appraoches regarding identifying and handling unruly passengers.

Consider drunkenness a disruptive behaviour on an aircraft

The plea argued that the Civil Aviation Requirements of May 2017 (CAR) of the DGCA should consider “drunkenness” or “inebriation” a disruptive behaviour on an aircraft.

"The DGCA, via CAR dated May 2017, has laid out guidelines for the handling of unruly/disruptive passengers. However, it does not have an explicit zero-tolerance policy with respect to "unruly/ disruptive behaviour". Also, these guidelines do not consider being drunk or inebriated on its own as unruly disruptive behaviour," said the plea according to sources.

The plea contended that the authorities should frame the guidelines on alcohol policy on international flights of Indian carriers to protect passengers and airline staff.