Air India Pervert At Large, Sister Questioned By Delhi Police As Efforts On To Nab Him

Delhi police on Saturday questioned the sister of Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on his co-flyer in an Air India flight from New York six months ago. This is as Mishra continues to remain at large, with the police had formed two teams to track him down.

'There is a lot of grey...': Shankar Mishra's lawyer

Earlier in the day, Republic spoke to Mishra's lawyer who said that there is 'no eyewitness account' on the flight that was nearly full. The lawyer also that a person was sitting in between the accused and the 70-year-old woman. "How did the man in between not get drenched?" the lawyer asked.

She added, "There is a lot of grey in it. Lots of things are matters of evidence trial and for the court to decide. I would sincerely request to wait for the other side's story."

Pertinently, Mishra, who was the Vice President of Wells Fargo, was terminated by the multinational financial services corporation. The company headquartered in California, USA, through a release reiterated how it holds employees to the 'highest standards of professional and personal behaviour' and called the allegations 'deeply disturbing'.

Delhi Police has filed a case against Mishra under sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under Aircraft Rule.

The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman co-flyer. In the complaint, she claimed that she had informed the crew that she did not want to see his face and was "stunned" when the offender was brought before her and "started crying and profusely apologising". According to the complaint, he also begged her to not approach the police, saying he was a family man and did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident.