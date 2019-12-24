ICPA Writes To Aviation Minister Asking Him To Clear Employees' Pending Dues

The pilots union of Air India - Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has written a letter to the Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to urge him to clear the pending dues of the pilots and commanders of Air India. The personnel have not been paid for two-three years.

Letter submitted to the management

The letter read "We humbly request you to clear our legitimate dues without any further delay as stated by you as our patience is running thin and we are in no position to continue working with uncertainty looming large at Air India. We do not want to face the same fate as other employees of 21 private carriers that have shut down and further add to the rising unemployment in India. We hope the Government of India will be sensitive towards our concerns and ensure our livelihood is not affected." The letter stated that the lack of payment has greatly affected the livelihood and the families of the pilots.

The letter also highlighted that the salary paid is comparatively less than that paid to the personnel of other airlines and that the allowances, which make up almost 70% of the salary package have not been paid on time. The letter read, "The salary of co-pilots are definitely not at par with other air carriers. These pilots are only paid half of what other air carriers are offering. We have never received our salaries and flying allowances on time, in the recent past 2-3 years. Flying allowance constitutes 70% of pilots' pay package and we are facing severe financial constraints due to delay in flying allowance."

The letter also highlighted the kind of treatment suffered by the pilots. It said, "Sir, your statement that if Air India is not privatized by 31st March 2020 then Air India will be shut down, is a matter of concern. With this uncertainty over the survival of our national carrier and with no Plan B, we request you to ensure that we are not treated like bonded labour and allow us to quit Air India without serving the notice period and clear all our dues immediately. It is unfair for the government of India to keep us bonded with the notice period while we are not being paid on time and not clearing our dues."

The state-owned carrier is facing multiple issues, with the cash crunch being one of the most significant issues. The airline has been bailed out by the government on multiple occasions by packages but the losses have only increased over the years. Over the last few months, the government has been trying to sell the firm, however, it has failed to attract any buyers.

(With ANI inputs)