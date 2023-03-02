Air India Places Order For 470 Aircraft With Boeing And Airbus Worth $45.9 Billion

Air India has placed orders for 470 Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Air India placed an order for 220 Boeing aircraft valued at $34 billion. The orders include 190 737 max, 20 of Boeing’s 787 and 10 of its 777Xs.

This purchase also includes various things such as customer options for more than 50 737 Max and 20 of its 787s, bringing a total of 290 aircraft for $45.9 billion. It's Boeing’s third-largest sale of all time. It is the second largest sale in quantity.

Air India places an order for 470 aircraft

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking in Karnataka said that when the aircraft giant recently placed an order for 470 aircraft with Boeing and Airbus, it was the biggest order in aviation industry. He also said that all aerospace and software companies working in Karnataka will also benefit from this order. President Joe Biden also said that this deal reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership.

The airline is purchasing 40 wide-body A350 aircraft and 210 narrow-body A320 neo planes. Toulouse, a France-based aircraft maker did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. Air India, the largest international carrier and the second largest domestic carrier, is on a path to reinvent itself by expanding its operations and modernising its fleet.

Both Prime Minister Modi and Macron applauded the deal and said it is a sign of strengthening the strategic partnership between both countries and an opportunity to develop new areas of cooperation with India. Tata is merging Air India with Vistara, which is jointly run with Singapore airlines and with Air Asia India.