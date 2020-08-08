Air India Plane Crash: Aerial View Of Landing Site Shows Aircraft Broke Into Three Parts

While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation informed that the Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode fell down into the valley and split into two pieces, an aerial view of the crash-landing showed that the plane broke into three parts. According to Channel 24, the cockpit of the Boeing 737 was 20 meters away from the fuselage as the aircraft skidded off Runway 10.

The death toll from the incident stands at 16, while several passengers have been injured. Fire tenders and ambulance have rushed to the spot. There were 190 people on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew, who were immediately evacuated. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force are being rushed to the Karipur airport.

Minister to lead the rescue efforts

Following this incident at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. He also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force are being rushed to the airport in Karipur. Minister AC Moideen will lead the rescue efforts at the spot.

Expressing his pain over the plane crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Furthermore, he promised the Kerala CM that the Central government would provide all possible assistance. Vijayan assured that all mechanisms of the state government shall be used to deal with the emergency. So far, 16 persons have died in the crash while over 123 others have been injured.

