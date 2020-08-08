Air India Plane Crash: Hardeep Singh Puri Expresses Deep Anguish Over Kozhikode Mishap

While speaking to Republic TV, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed ‘deep anguish’ at the tragic accident involving the Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode. The minister informed that it was a rescue flight and was a part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

Hardeep Singh Puri said, “The pilot was clearly not able to bring the aircraft to a stop by the end of the runway”. He added that the Kozhikode International Airport is a tabletop airfield and has a 35-foot drop where the plane fell and broke into pieces. He also informed that the rescue operation has now been completed.

The Civil Aviation Minister stated that relief teams from Air India and Airports Authority of India are being immediately dispatched from Delhi and Mumbai. Stressing that all efforts are being made to help the passengers, he announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry. Those injured will also be receiving all the medical attention they will be needing.

Minister to lead rescue efforts

Following this incident at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. He also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force are being rushed to the airport in Karipur. Minister AC Moideen will lead the rescue efforts at the spot.

Expressing his pain over the plane crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Furthermore, he promised the Kerala CM that the Central government would provide all possible assistance. Vijayan assured that all mechanisms of the state government shall be used to deal with the emergency. The death toll has now increased to 16, while 123 people have been injured.

