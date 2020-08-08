Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Guv Shares Details Of Rescue Efforts; Passengers Evacuated

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan spoke about the tragic Air India plane crash at Kozhikode. He mentioned that the whole focus was on rescuing the passengers and rushing them to the hospital to provide medical aid. Moreover, he added that two District Magistrates were given specific responsibilities to manage the situation.

Khan observed that he spoke to CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the DP within minutes of the plane crash. He also noted that many people had volunteered their services and neighbouring districts had been instructed to provide all possible help. Moreover, the Kerala Governor revealed that the last two passengers in the plane had been rescued.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan remarked, "Our whole focus since this news came is rescuing the passengers and rushing them to the hospital to provide medical aid to them. Two district magistrates reached there immediately. The Calicut District Magistrate was given the responsibility to look after the hospital. And the other magistrate was asked to stay at the Airport. I spoke to the Chief Minister within minutes of the news coming in. I spoke to the DGP. And I must tell you, a good number of people came in, driving their own cars. They offered their services as volunteers. Neighbouring districts have also been given instructions to provide any help that is needed. Two Ministers who were in the nearby area were given instructions to reach the spot. Now, I have got the update that the last two passengers that were there in the plane, they have been rescued. Honourable President called me."

Minister to lead the rescue efforts

Following this incident at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. He also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force are being rushed to the airport in Karipur. Minister AC Moideen will lead the rescue efforts at the spot.

Expressing his pain over the plane crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Furthermore, he promised the Kerala CM that the Central government would provide all possible assistance. Vijayan assured that all mechanisms of the state government shall be used to deal with the emergency. So far, 16 persons have died in the crash while over 123 others have been injured.

