Air India Plane Crash: MoS MEA Muraleedharan To Visit Kozhikode Airport Crash Site

The Air India plane crash at the Kozhikode airport happened because of the heavy downpour in the area and authorities will probe the incident thoroughly, Minister of States for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan told Republic TV. He said the Kozhikode airport is hazardous in the rainy seasons and recounted a similar incident in Mangalore in 2010.

"A few years ago in Mangaluru airport, a similar incident happened. There are heavy rains in Kerala now. The first attempt by the pilot to land the plane was not successful. The second one was a hard landing and then it skid out of the runway and crashed beyond the compound wall and nosedived into the valley," the minister said.

Muraleedharan said that he will depart for Kerala tonight and visit the Kozhikode airport on Saturday to access the damage. He revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inquiring about the incident's details soon after reports emerged.

READ | Air India Kozhikode Crash: PM Modi Speaks To Kerala CM, Promises All Possible Assistance

"PM inquired about the incident's details and whether people died on the spot or after reaching the hospital, the number of casualties, the topography of the airport, and such details. I will be visiting Kozhikode airport tomorrow morning," V Muraleedharan said.

He also informed that Home Minister Amit Shah has directed NDRF teams to rush to the spot. "My information is that 16 lives have been lost, including the pilot and co-pilot, and rest all have been evacuated. All the injured have been taken to hospitals and receiving treatment," Muraleedharan said.

Deeply anguished to hear about the mishap in Calicut airport involving the flight from Dubai to Calicut. Was informed that the plane overshot the runway and seemingly nosedived.@narendramodi @AmitShah @HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI @JPNadda @DDNewslive @PIBTvpm — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) August 7, 2020

READ | Air India Kozhikode Crash: All Helpline Numbers Here

Following the crash landing, Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the police and fire department to take urgent action. He also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the flight arriving from Dubai fell down into the valley while landing at Runway 10 and broke into two pieces.

The visibility was 2000 metres at the time of landing. There were 190 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force are being rushed to the Karipur airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Vijayan on the plane crash. Expressing his pain over the plane crash, the PM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Moreover, he promised that the Central government would provide all possible assistance. The Kerala CM assured that all mechanisms of the state government shall be used to deal with the emergency.

READ | Air India Kozhikode Crash: India Envoy To UAE Expresses Grief, Issues 5 Helpline Numbers

READ | Kozhikode Air India Crash LIVE Updates