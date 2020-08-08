Air India Passenger Shared ‘back To Home’ Facebook Post Hours Before Crash

Sharafu Pilassery, a native of Kunnamangalam in Kerala, was on board the Air India Express flight which overshot the runway in heavy rain near Kozhikode. Pilassery, who died in the plane crash on August 7, was returning from Dubai along with his wife Ameena Sherin and daughter Isa Fathima and had posted a picture from inside the plane on Facebook with the caption ‘Back to home’.

The young couple were wearing face masks, protective face shields, and bodysuits as they clicked a selfie with their child. Pilassery's friend, Shafi Parakkulam, shared an anecdote on Facebook, saying Pilassery donated money for the poor hours before boarding the flight. According to Parakkulam, his friend gave him some money and asked to give it to needy people.

“Before he left to Kerala, he came to my hotel to say goodbye. He was upset and said, ‘I don’t know why but I feel tensed about going back home’,” wrote Parakkilam.

“I almost feel like he had a premonition about what would happen. He gave me money and told me to use it to give food to those who are stranded and those who don’t have jobs,” he added.

Daughter fighting for her life

The 35-year-old victim had got tickets on the Vande Bharat repatriation flight to his hometown for a medical emergency. According to a report, Pilassery breathed his last at the Baby Memorial Hospital and his daughter Fathima is currently fighting for her life at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

At least 18 people, including the pilot and the co-pilot - Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe and First Officer Akhilesh Kumar, aboard the flight have lost their lives in the horrific crash. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials have recovered Black Box of Air India Express flight and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visited accident site along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

