Air India Pledges Vaccination Of All Staff As Pilot Union Threatens To Stop Work

Fearing employee agitation, aviation giant Air India, on May 5, announced that it would vaccinate all its employees by the end of May. In a statement released later on Tuesday, India’s flagship carrier announced that it was chalking out a schedule to inoculate all its workers highlighting that it had already lost out valued employees to coronavirus contagion. Additionally, the statement also talked about an in-process compensation scheme that would provide a sum of INR 10 lakh to families of employees who died due to COVID.

'We will stop work'

The statement came hours after the Air India pilot’s union wrote a letter to the Director Operations of Air India Captain RS Sandhu threatening to stop working if the airlines fail to set up vaccination camps for them on priority.

“We feel let down by the self-serving approach of the management, which sees no injustice in organizing vaccine camps at few bases but excludes pilots,” the Indian Commercial Pilot’s Association wrote. “If Air India fails to set up vaccination camps on a pan-India basis for the flying crew above the age of 18 years on priority, we will stop work.”

In the missive, the pilots stressed that many crew members had contracted COVID and were struggling to find oxygen cylinders. They further slammed the management asserting that all it does was to providing lip service and playing to the gallery by issuing circulars and letters with no outcome.” The pilot highlighted they had lent their service for the life-saving ‘Vande Bharat mission’ but all they got in exchange was “discriminatory pay cuts.”

"With no healthcare support to the flying crew, no insurance, and a massive opportunistic pay cut, we are in no position to continue risking the lives of our pilots without vaccination,” they added.

