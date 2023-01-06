Air India Sets Up Internal Inquiry In Urination Episode; Pilot, Crew Questioned: Sources

Air India has initiated an internal inquiry into the November 26 incident onboard its flight from New York to Delhi when a man allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman passenger, Republic learned on Friday. Sources told the channel that the MD and CEO of the Tata Sons owned- airline, Campbell Wilson is heading the inquiry. The pilot and the crew members are being questioned sources further said.

Air India in the eye of the storm

Pertinently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a showcause notice to the Accountable Manager of M/s Air India, the Director of in-flight Services of M/s Air India, besides the pilots and cabin crew members, asking for an explanation as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

This was after the DGCA came to the conclusion that the conduct of the concerned airline appeared to be 'unprofessional' and had led to a 'systemic failure'.

"Prima facie it lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable Aircraft Rules 1937, Civil Aviation Requirements on ‘Handling of Unruly Passengers’, Cabin Safety Circular, Air India Operations Manual, Air India Safety and Emergency Procedure Manual, and Air India Quick Reference Handbook and is devoid of empathy," the DGCA said, post receiving the reply of the Tata-owned airline," the DGCA had further noted, after receiving a reply from Air India to its notice, in which they had tried to get away by highlighting that the flyer, identified as Shankar Mishra has been barred from flying for 30 days.

Delhi Police lodges FIR

Not just this, Delhi police also issued summons to 6-8 crew members, including the pilot of the flight. This was after a case was registered under sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under Aircraft Rules.

The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman's co-flyer. In the complaint, she claimed that she had informed the crew that she did not want to see his face and was "stunned" when the offender was brought before her and "started crying and profusely apologising". According to the complaint, he also begged her to not approach the police, saying he was a family man and did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident.