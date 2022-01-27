Air India, after its reacquisition by its founders, the Tata Group, on January 27, has released the first poster representing the union. Founded in 1932 Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata as Tata Airlines, Air India was nationalised in 1953, keeping it separate from the Tata Group for 69 years. Taking to Twitter, Air India, also called the "Maharaja", shared a poster regarding the partnership and acknowledged its 'brand new chapter' while welcoming the conglomerate aboard a 'voyage of excellence'.

"A brand new chapter unfolds for Air India as part of the Tata Group. Two iconic names come together to embark on a voyage of excellence. Looking forward to soaring high propelled by our rich legacy & a shared mission to serve our Nation. Welcome Aboard," Air India's tweet read.

#FlyAI: A brand new chapter unfolds for Air India as part of the Tata Group.



Two iconic names come together to embark on a voyage of excellence.



Looking forward to soaring high propelled by our rich legacy & a shared mission to serve our Nation.



Welcome Aboard. @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/iCVh5ewI7q — Air India (@airindiain) January 27, 2022

'Excited to take off with you': Tata Group

The Tata Group also responded to Air India saying, "Excited to take off with you!" Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran also welcomed the "Maharaja" with a message that read, "We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our group and look forward to working together."

Air India's journey from nationalisation to privatisation

Initially serving as a private company, Tata Airlines became Air India in 1953 as the Central government held the majority stake (49%), whereas 25% belonged to the Tata Group and the rest was owned by the public. However, the company made losses for the majority of the time and as of 31 August 2021, Air India's total debt stood at Rs 61,562 crore.

It was on 8 October 2021, when Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, bought the airline after placing a winning bid of ₹18,000 crores.

According to a PTI report, the officials said that the new date from which all Air India flights will fly under the Tata Group’s banner or aegis will be revealed to the employees later.

