Air India Special Flight With 324 Indians From Coronavirus-hit Wuhan Lands In Delhi

The Air India special flight carrying 324 Indians that took off from China's Wuhan on Saturday landed at Delhi airport at 7.26 am. Air India's special B747 flight was sent to Wuhan to airlift the Indian students and professionals from Wuhan which has become the epicenter for the Coronavirus epidemic. As per officials, Coronavirus screening will be conducted by a team of doctors at Delhi Airport for all the 324 Indians who have arrived in the Air India special flight. Later on, if necessary, they will be put under medical observation. Earlier, the Indian Army sprung in action to create an emergency quarantine facility near Manesar to be monitored for a duration of two weeks by a team of doctors to watch for any signs and symptoms of the novel disease.

#WATCH First batch of Indian passengers start boarding Air India special flight in Wuhan (China). #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Ldp76abzK2 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

READ | Coronavirus: Air India Flight On Standby, Gujarat Pupils In China Might Be Evacuated Soon

On Friday, Minister for External Affairs (MEA) S. Jaishankar tweeted to thank the Chinese government for their cooperation in the airlifting of Indian students from Wuhan. The Foreign Minister stated that he had personally called the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to thank him for their help and had also agreed to stay in touch with the Chinese government to help tackle the novel Coronavirus.

Called Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi today to thank him for the cooperation extended by the Chinese government for the departure of Indian students and professionals from Wuhan. As China deals with the #coronavirus challenge, we agreed to stay in touch. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 31, 2020

READ | Air India Along With Air India Express 'great Asset': Hardeep Singh Puri

Air India flight reaches Wuhan

The Air India flight which departed at 12.30 pm on Friday from Delhi to Wuhan city was a 423-seater jumbo flight that came from Mumbai to Delhi. The flight carried 16 crew members who were on board for the evacuation process. The evacuation effort was scheduled a day after India registered its first positive case of Coronavirus in Kerala. The patient who is a student studying at Wuhan University had returned from China after the outbreak and has tested positive.

#WATCH Air India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan (China) for the evacuation of Indians. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ccJHo6rw0K — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

READ | Air India Special Flight To Evacuate Indian Citizens From China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO declares Global Health Emergency

The death toll due to the novel Coronavirus in China is increasing as days pass by. The death toll from China's new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259 and the tally of confirmed infections has surged to nearly 12,000, the government said on Saturday. The WHO had initially played down the threat posed by Coronavirus, but later revised its risk assessment after crisis talks on Thursday.

"We must all act together now to limit further spread... We can only stop it together," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while briefing in Geneva. Although Tedros said that imposing restrictions on travel and trade restrictions with China were futile in efforts to stem the spread of Coronavirus which has now affected several countries around the world.

READ | EAM S Jaishankar Thanks China For Co-operation In Evacuating 300 Indians From Wuhan