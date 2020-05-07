Air India Special Flights Tickets Available For Sale Now, Read Details Of Booking Here

Air India on Wednesday, May 6 opened bookings for some special flights that will bring stranded Indians back from abroad under the Government of India’s ‘Vande Bharat Mission’. Sharing details of the same, the airline requested its passengers to read the eligibility criteria well before booking the tickets. Any passenger willing to travel to India through Air India special flights that will be operating from May 8 to May 14, 2020, is required to fulfill the following criteria.

Eligibility criteria to board the special flight

Both Indian and foreign nationals who hold a valid VISA of at least one year can undertake the journey. Green Card or OCI Cardholders are also permitted to travel. The entire cost of travel must be borne by the passenger. Travelers are required to recheck their eligibility for taking the flight by referring to the conditions on the respective countries' regulatory website.

The passengers must also comply with all travel and health requirements of the Indian Government. They would also undergo thermal screening, and only asymptomatic travelers would be allowed to board the flight. The returnees would also bear the cost of quarantine charges upon their arrival in India and are also advised to refer to the guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

'Vande Bharat Mission'

As part of the Modi government's mammoth 'Vande Bharat Mission', a total of 64 flights will be deployed for evacuation of Indians from several countries. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that of these flights, 10 will be sent to the United Arab Emirates, two to Qatar, five to Singapore, seven to the US, five to the Philippines, seven to Bangladesh, two to Bahrain, seven to Malaysia, five to Kuwait and two to Oman. All domestic air travels are suspended since the nationwide lockdown was put in place on March 25, except relief/special and cargo flights.

