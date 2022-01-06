Air India Takeover: All Clear For Tatas To Get Maharaja As Delhi HC Quashes Swamy's Plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday turned down the petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy seeking quashing of the Disinvestment process of Air India. A division bench of the High Court presided over by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh passed a detailed 16-page order while dismissing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the BJP parliamentarian. "We see no reason to entertain this Public Interest Litigation," the bench said.

The two judges bench in its order noted that the decision to disinvest the national carrier was a "policy decision" and was taken after "due diligence" by the government.

"So far as the last argument is concerned, i.e. Air India which was a profitable enterprise until 2004 should not have been privatised, the same does not appeal to this Court and is not even germane to the issue in question. As brought out by the Respondents, way back in June, 2017, in-principle approval was accorded by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for the process of disinvestment of Air India and its subsidiaries," the bench said.

"This was a policy decision by the Central Government, taken after due deliberations, at various levels. and is not open to interference in judicial review by this Court...more particularly in the absence of any illegality or arbitrariness being established by the Petitioner, in the decision-making process," the order read.

The disinvestment process reaches the final stage

The court also accepted the submissions made by the Respondents that the petition is a highly-belated challenge. The court also noted that the Air India disinvestment process has reached its final stage.

"The bidding process is complete, in which Talace has emerged as the highest bidder. M/s Talace Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of M/s Tata Sons Private Limited. Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs has approved the highest price bid of Respondent No.6 on 08.10.2021, for sale of 100% equity shareholding of Government of India in Air India, along with equity shareholding of Air India, Air India Express Limited (AIXL) and Air India Transport Services Limited (AISATS)," the order stated.

The court also junked the submissions of Swamy that M/s Talace shall be disqualified from the bidding process as there are investigations against AirAsia Ltd., where one of the shareholders is AirAsia Investment Ltd., Malaysia, and they have direct and indirect control over Talace and there is a breach of Foreign Direct Investment Policy.

"Neither Tata Sons Private Limited nor Talace are facing any criminal proceedings in relation to the subject matter of W.P.(C) 5909/2013 or in any other matter. Both Respondent No.6 (Talace) as well as Tata Sons Limited are Indian entities and therefore, no question arises of violation of Foreign Direct Investment Policy, in any event. Moreover, AirAsia (India) Private Limited has no interest in M/s Talace Private Limited, who is the highest bidder," the bench said.

"No charge sheet has been filed in any criminal proceedings against AirAsia (India) Private Limited or M/s Talace Private Limited or Tata Sons Limited, as on date, in the matter pertaining to AirAsia and accordingly, no ground for disqualification of Respondent No.6, as per the criteria set out in the PIM, is made out. Similarly, no ground for disqualification of Respondent No.6 on the basis of allegations made in the petition, is made out," the bench said while adding that the said petition is wholly irrelevant and unconnected to the present controversy.

So far as the allegation levelled by Swamy regarding rigging in the bidding process was conferred, the bench remarked, "...the same is equally devoid of merit, mainly for the reason that disinvestment process saw keen competition with seven (7) Expression of Interests, received in December, 2020 and two (2) bidders submitted the financial bid in September, 2021."

"One of the bidders, who submitted the financial bid, was a Consortium in which the lead member was Mr. Ajay Singh but in his individual capacity. SpiceJet Limited was neither a member of the Consortium nor an "Affiliate", on whose net worth, any of the members of the Consortium had relied on, to meet the financial capability criteria," the order further stated.

The bench had on January 4 reserved its order on the petition filed by Swamy after hearing detailed arguments of all the stakeholders.

Opposing Swamy's plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Central government submitted that the petition is based on misconceptions.

"First misconception is that there are criminal proceedings against Tata Sons. However, neither Talace nor Tata Sons Pvt Ltd have any criminal proceedings pending against them, and they have nothing to do with Air Asia. What Air Asia is facing has nothing to do with this deal," the Solicitor General said.

He added, "When we began the Disinvestment process, we took some policy decision. Infact, the Disinvestment process itself is a policy decision. Air India was in continuous losses and the govt couldn't afford any other of loss. We were facing losses of Rs. 20 crore daily." Mehta after addressing the facts told the bench, "There is nothing more that has to be addressed by Milords under 226 jurisdiction."

Representing Tata Sons company and Air India's successful bidder Talace, Senior Advocate Harish Salve told the court that he successful bidder is a 100% Indian owned and operated company and hence the same is in line with the government's requirement. Mr. Salve also argued that the government was looking to sell off this airline since 2017. "The bids are complete, share purchase agreements are signed, and all this is in public domain. 31st March hopefully whole process will be over," he said.

Salve also said that the criminal proceedings pending against Air Asia has nothing to do with the Tata Sons as the successful bidder of the Maharaja was not named in that particular case.In October 2021, Tata Sons had won the bid for acquiring Air India for Rs 18,000 crore. Tata Sons, which originally launched Air India in 1932, bid for the national carrier under its fully-owned subsidiary Talance Pvt Ltd for Rs 18,000 crore.

Tata Sons were up against Spicejet chairman Ajay Singh-led consortium who had bid for Rs 15,100 crore. As of August 31, Air India's total debt stands at Rs 61,562 crore. According to the DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the debt of the airline taken over by Tata Sons is Rs 15,000 while the remaining debt will go to Air India Asset Holding Limited. Under the disinvestment terms, Tata Sons will retain Rs 15,300 crore of debt and pat Rs 2,700 crore to the Centre of the total Rs 18,000 price.

Image: PTI