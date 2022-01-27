After officially taking over Air India on Thursday, the Tata Group expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication to reforms and belief in India's entrepreneurial spirit, which allowed for this historic change. "Our Prime Minister has in action demonstrated what his commitment to 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' means," the Group stated in a press release. "We are totally delighted that this process is complete and happy to have Air India back in the Tata Group. We look forward to walking with everyone to create a world-class airline," Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran said.

The Tata Sons Chairman also welcomed all the employees of Air India to the group. Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata also joined Chandrasekaran in expressing his gratitude and appreciation to the Government of India and its various departments for the successful completion of this important transaction. The transaction covers three entities — Air India, Air India Express and Al SATS. Air India is the national carrier of India and the country's leading full-service airline. Air India Express is a low-cost airline and AI SATS offers a full range of ground handling and cargo handling services.

'Your arrival was much-awaited': Tata Group

"We philosophically agree with the Prime Minister's vision for the aviation sector of making it affordable and ensuring it contributes to boosting the 'Ease of Living for citizens,'" the release stated. The Tata Group also took to Twitter to share the news. "Your arrival was much awaited," the Group tweeted sharing a photo of an Air India aircraft. Meanwhile, Air India also welcomed the takeover on its Twitter account. "A brand new chapter unfolds for Air India as part of the Tata Group. Two iconic names come together to embark on a voyage of excellence. Looking forward to soaring high propelled by our rich legacy & a shared mission to serve our Nation.Welcome Aboard. @TataCompanies [sic]," it wrote.

Tata Sons Chairman meets PM Modi before formal takeover

On Thursday, before the formal takeover of Air India, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, the Group completed its formal acquisition of Air India, bringing "Maharaja" back to Bombay House 69 years after it was nationalised. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said that all disinvestment requirements had been completed and Air India shares had been handed over to Tata Group, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Pixabay