Air India To Acquire 250 Airbus Aircraft; Watch PM Modi-Macron's Interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron attended the launch of the new Air India-Airbus Partnership on February 14, Tuesday. In one of its biggest aircraft deals, Air India is set to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus- 40 widebody A350 aircraft and 210 narrowbody planes with options to increase the fleet order.

During a virtual event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said a letter of intent has been signed with Airbus for the acquisition of the aircraft. The wide-body aircraft will be used for ultra-long flights.

"We have built a very good relationship with Airbus. Today I am happy to announce that we have signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircrafts from Airbus," Chandrasekaran said.

PM Modi- Emmanuel Macron's interaction

"This important deal reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India's civil aviation sector," said PM Modi, adding, "Through our Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), remote parts of the country are being connected through air connectivity, which is boosting the economic & social development of people."

The Indian Prime Minister underlined that many new opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India's 'Make in India - Make for the World' vision, and further said, "Today, all global aviation companies are present in India, so I request everyone to avail the opportunities."

Meanwhile, Macron said Airbus is committed to the outstanding development of India. "There's a deep commitment in France, provided the state-of-the-art and most efficient technology available to India, and to be part of the made-in-India strategy," the French President added while addressing the virtual meet.