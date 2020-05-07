Air India To Operate Non-scheduled Commercial Flights From US From 9-15 May; Flyers To Pay

In the latest development in the mammoth 'Vande Bharat Mission' evacuation operation, Air India on Thursday announced that it will operate non-scheduled commercial flights from the United States to various cities in India from Saturday 9 May to Friday 15 May, in the first phase. The cost of travel from the designated airport in the USA to the designated airport in India will be borne by passengers, informed the Embassy of India in Washington DC, USA.

Earlier on Wednesday Air India opened bookings for some special flights that will bring stranded Indians back from abroad under the Government of India’s ‘Vande Bharat Mission’. Sharing details of the same, the airline requested its passengers to read the eligibility criteria well before booking the tickets.

Eligibility criteria to board the special flight

Both Indian and foreign nationals who hold a valid VISA of at least one year can undertake the journey. Green Card or OCI Cardholders are also permitted to travel. The entire cost of travel must be borne by the passenger. Travelers are required to recheck their eligibility for taking the flight by referring to the conditions on the respective countries' regulatory website.

The passengers must also comply with all travel and health requirements of the Indian Government. They would also undergo thermal screening, and only asymptomatic travelers would be allowed to board the flight. The returnees would also bear the cost of quarantine charges upon their arrival in India and are also advised to refer to the guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

