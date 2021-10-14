Air India Union Writes To Aviation Ministry Over Employee Concerns Post Tata Takeover

Following Tata Sons' win over national carrier Air India, the airline's forum of Union on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Civil Aviation Ministry raising concerns over payment arrears, leave, medical benefits, accommodation of employees. In a two-page letter to Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal, the Union members cited an earlier meeting when the same concerns were discussed and urgent redressal was demanded. In a significant development on October 8, Tata Sons, via a wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd, won the bid for acquiring India's only national airline.

Read the full statement here:

Air India Unions in a joint letter to Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation raise concerns about cash, leave, medical benefits, accommodation of employees & arrears. pic.twitter.com/5N6i2qYBDx — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Concerns raised by Air India Union:

Leave encashment option : The members have urged that before the handover, those who opt to encash leaves should be commenced with new leave accounts, and those who have opted to carry forward may be credited with the leave balance. As per the claims made in the letter, employees have assured leave encashments in the meeting that took place on September 1, also presided by then Civil Aviation Minister and then MOCA Secretary.

: The members have urged that before the handover, those who opt to encash leaves should be commenced with new leave accounts, and those who have opted to carry forward may be credited with the leave balance. As per the claims made in the letter, employees have assured leave encashments in the meeting that took place on September 1, also presided by then Civil Aviation Minister and then MOCA Secretary. Accommodation : Claiming that there have been 'harsh' rules of employees forced to sign undertaking within 15 days or pay Rs 15 lakh penalties, the Union demanded employees be allowed to reside in the Air India colonies until their superannuation or monetization. They have asked the ministry to intercede on behalf of the employees, and allow them to stay put for at least one year. A 'reasonable' period of one year has been requested for workers to reside in Air India colonies.

: Claiming that there have been 'harsh' rules of employees forced to sign undertaking within 15 days or pay Rs 15 lakh penalties, the Union demanded employees be allowed to reside in the Air India colonies until their superannuation or monetization. They have asked the ministry to intercede on behalf of the employees, and allow them to stay put for at least one year. A 'reasonable' period of one year has been requested for workers to reside in Air India colonies. Medical benefits : While writing about concerns on OPD, hospitalization, and disbursal of medicines etc, the Union added they have no knowledge of the medical benefits they will get.

: While writing about concerns on OPD, hospitalization, and disbursal of medicines etc, the Union added they have no knowledge of the medical benefits they will get. Post-retirement benefits : The members claimed that nearly 2400 permanent members have been left from receiving retirement schemes. 'All permanent employees to be given the right to post-retirement benefits and medical-passage,' demanded Air Indian Union.

: The members claimed that nearly 2400 permanent members have been left from receiving retirement schemes. 'All permanent employees to be given the right to post-retirement benefits and medical-passage,' demanded Air Indian Union. Pre-COVID norms : The letter mentions the demand to restore pre-COVID allowances, now that flights are getting back into operation. The point highlights how the allowance of all employees was cut off during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

: The letter mentions the demand to restore pre-COVID allowances, now that flights are getting back into operation. The point highlights how the allowance of all employees was cut off during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. All arrear payment: The statement lastly read that all arrears should be settled before the handover. "Arrears must be paid in full with interest prior to handover, and a statement of arrears promised to us should be furnished immediately", the letter concluded.

