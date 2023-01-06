Air India 'urination' Accused's Father Shifts Blame On Victim; Levels 'blackmail Charges'

Father of Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on his co-flyer in an Air India flight from New York six months ago, broke silence on the November 26 incident.

Speaking to the media, Mishra's father said that he is 'trying to establish' contact with him as he continues to remain at large, with the police having formed two teams to track him down.

"This is an absolutely false case. My son had gone to the US and he was to catch a flight from New York. He had not got enough sleep, he had not slept for I guess, 35-40 hours. He had food onboard, the crew served him drinks, he must have had it and fallen asleep," the father said.

Narrating what he had 'heard', he said, "Later, the crew called him and asked. I don't think my son can do anything of this sort. The lady is 70-year-old, like a mother figure, and he is a 34-year-old man, how can he do this? "

'Maybe a case blackmailing'

In what seemed like a bid to shift the blame, he said, "There was a demand made for money, which was paid. What happened thereafter I do not really know. There must be some more demand, which was not met because of which, she is still angry. This may also be blackmailing or to malign the image of my son."

Delhi Police files case against Shankar Mishra

Delhi Police has filed a case against Mishra under sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under Aircraft Rule.

The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman co-flyer. In the complaint, she claimed that she had informed the crew that she did not want to see his face and was "stunned" when the offender was brought before her and "started crying and profusely apologising". According to the complaint, he also begged her to not approach the police, saying he was a family man and did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident.