Air India Urination: Crew Member Shot An Email To Airline Top Management Including CEO

In a shocking revelation, a crew member onboard the Air India flight in which the accused Shankar Mishra urinated on the woman co-passenger, shot an email and reported the incident to the senior officials of the company airline including the CEO Campbell Wilson, in under hours of the flight’s landing in the national capital.

As per emails accessed by the ANI, the emails were sent out on November 27, at around 1 pm to the head of the Inflight Service Department (IFSD), base operations in India, Lead HR head of IFSD, and head of the northern region of IFSD and of complaints (customer care), informing them about the incident.

Contrary to claims by Air India's top brass

Notably, the Air India top management had previously claimed that they were not privy to the incident after the flight touchdown, which led to the accused Shankar Mishra walking away without any apprehension or action against him.

Campbell Wilson, Air India CMD also constituted a probe committee to find lapses in the way the issue was handled by the crew and resolve the situation. Significantly, the mail was also acknowledged and replied, “ok, noted” at 3.47 Hrs.

Mail trail

The email thread by 7.46 pm on the day of the incident also included the email sent to the head of the ground handling department and the heads of customer service and inflight services.

Additionally, the son-in-law of the woman passenger also emailed the Air India chief Wilson, which was then forwarded to the head of customer care calling attention to the mail received by him.

In a bizarre incident on November 26, an Air India passenger Shankar Mishra in an inebriated state urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger aboard a New York - Delhi flight.

