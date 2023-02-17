Air India Will Need Over 6,500 Pilots For 470 Planes Amid Boeing And Airbus Deals: Report

Air India will need more than 6,500 pilots to operate 470 aircraft that are to be supplied by Boeing and Airbus in the coming years, according to industry sources. The airline recently placed orders for acquiring 840 aircraft including an option to buy 370 planes.

The latest Boeing firm order comprises 190 737-Max, 20 787s, and 10 777s. The Airbus firm order comprises 210 A320/321Neo/XLR and 40 A350-900/1000.

"Air India is taking these 40 A350 majorly for its ultra-long-haul routes or flights which last over 16 hours. The airline will require 30 pilots -- 15 commanders and 15 first officers -- per aircraft, which means some 1,200 pilots for A350s alone," PTI quoted its source as saying.

For one Boeing 777, 26 pilots will be required and for 10 such planes, 260 pilots will be needed. Similarly, 20 Boeing 787 aircraft will require 400 pilots. Airbus A320 or Boeing 737 Max on an average requires 12 pilots, suggesting that 400 such aircraft will require at least 4,800 pilots, the source said.

Presently, Air India, Air India Express, AirAsia and Vistara have more than 3,000 pilots to operate a combined fleet of 220 aircraft.

According to Air India's former Commercial Director Pankaj Shrivastava, enough opportunities have to be created for the Commercial Pilots Licence (CPL) holders to get them type rated. A type rating is training for flying a specific type of aircraft.

"Air India would definitely have some plan in place. They would not be buying these planes to put them on the ground," he said.

It should be noted that Air India had earlier announced its plan to set up a training academy, an initiative from the Tata Group.