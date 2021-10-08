Air India's Deal With Tata Group's Talace Pvt Ltd; Here's Everything You Need To Know

On October 8, the Ministry of Finance approved the Air India disinvestment to the Tata Group, via a wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd, which emerged as the frontrunner to acquire the commercial air carrier company. A group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, reconstituted the panel named Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) which was first formed in 2017 and headed by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Shah ratified the winning bid along with other members of AISAM, namely, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Tata Group acquires Air India with winning bid of Rs 18,000 Cr

Marking the third attempt of the Government of India (GoI) to get rid of the decade-long loss-incurring air carrier, the salt-to-software conglomerate placed a winning bid of ₹ 18,000 crores to re-acquire the airline more than 65 years after it ceded control to the government. The Tata Group – which owns stakes in Vistara airlines and Air Asia has been eyeing to bring Air India back into Tata's folds for a long time. Air India, which was founded by J.R.D. Tata, a licenced pilot, in 1932, had been operating a few mail carriers in the 1930s between Karachi in then undivided and British-ruled India and Bombay.

Here are notable clauses of Tata Group's Talace Pvt Ltd & Air India bid:

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Tuhin Kant Pandey, laid out salient pointers of the deal as Tatasons’ SPV – Talace Pvt Ltd – wins the bid for Air India.

Bid Ratification : Home Affairs and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah; Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman; Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have approved the highest price bid of Talace Pvt Ltd.

: Home Affairs and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah; Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman; Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have approved the highest price bid of Talace Pvt Ltd. Tata Group acquires Air India : Tata Group wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd emerged as the successful bidder for the sale of equity shareholding of GoI in Air India and AI's shareholding in AIXL and AISATS along with management control.

: Tata Group wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd emerged as the successful bidder for the sale of equity shareholding of GoI in Air India and AI's shareholding in AIXL and AISATS along with management control. Winner's bidding offer : GoI approves the winning bid of Tata Sons’ SPV - Talace Pvt Ltd - for Air India disinvestment at an enterprise value of Rs 18,000 crore.

: GoI approves the winning bid of Tata Sons’ SPV - Talace Pvt Ltd - for Air India disinvestment at an enterprise value of Rs 18,000 crore. Non-core business assets of Air India: Non-core assets including land and buildings with the value of Rs 14,718 crore will not be given to the acquirer but be transferred to GoI's Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL).

Non-core assets including land and buildings with the value of Rs 14,718 crore will not be given to the acquirer but be transferred to GoI's Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL). Brand Transferability : The brands of Air India have eight logos that will be handed over to the new bidder and the same cannot be transferred for a period of five years. Even after the 5-year period, it cannot be transferred to any foreign entity perpetually.

: The brands of Air India have eight logos that will be handed over to the new bidder and the same cannot be transferred for a period of five years. Even after the 5-year period, it cannot be transferred to any foreign entity perpetually. Protection to employees : The Tata Group will retain the whole of Air India employees and staff members. Nobody can be retrenched for a stipulated period of one year. After a year, if they are to be removed, employees will be offered a VRS. Gratuity and PF benefits should be provided. Interests of employees and retired employees to be taken care of.

: The Tata Group will retain the whole of Air India employees and staff members. Nobody can be retrenched for a stipulated period of one year. After a year, if they are to be removed, employees will be offered a VRS. Gratuity and PF benefits should be provided. Interests of employees and retired employees to be taken care of. Financing Documents : The Letter of Intent (LOI) will be issued and the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) will be signed with the successful bidder.

: The Letter of Intent (LOI) will be issued and the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) will be signed with the successful bidder. Transaction completion : After regulatory and other approvals, the transaction is expected to close by December 2021.

: After regulatory and other approvals, the transaction is expected to close by December 2021. Bid commencement : Request for Proposal (RFP) and draft Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) was issued on March 30, 2021. Air India provided information to the Virtual Data Room to qualified bidders who were also provided access to inspect the assets and facilities being offered as a part of the transaction. On request of bidders, the bid due date was extended to September 15, 2021, so bidders completed due diligence.

: Request for Proposal (RFP) and draft Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) was issued on March 30, 2021. Air India provided information to the Virtual Data Room to qualified bidders who were also provided access to inspect the assets and facilities being offered as a part of the transaction. On request of bidders, the bid due date was extended to September 15, 2021, so bidders completed due diligence. Bidding process: After the independent fixation of Reserve Price, the received sealed financial bids were opened in the presence of the bidders, who were as follows: M/s Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of M/s Tata Sons Pvt Ltd for an EV of Rs 18,000 crore; A consortium led by Sh Ajay Singh for an EV of Rs 15,100 crore. Both the bids were above the reserve price of Rs 12,906 crore.

Air India then and now

Air India was taken over by GoI in 1953 after the air carrier was nationalised. While JRD Tata was initially made head of Air India's board, he was later dropped from the re-constituted board of both Air India and Indian Airlines in 1978 - an incident that still stings the Tatas. Notably, Tata Sons, the holding company and owner of British luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover, managed to acquire the brand subsequent to PM Modi's bold privatisation plan to prevent a stretched budget deficit.

Upon translating into a government-owned commercial carrier in the 1940s, Air India rapidly emerged popular among the affluent and contrary to today's branding, its advertisements and promotion featured Bollywood actresses while passengers on board were served expensive champagnes and designer-made porcelain ashtrays, as per archived reports.

However, of late after Gulf and other private domestic brands started to order cheaper tickets en routes to Europe and the US via layovers in Middle East Asia, Air India suffered losses. Considering the conglomerate holds major shares in AirAsia India and Vistara which is a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd, Air India has not earned a profit since 2007, after its merger with Indian Airlines. The Tata group can take advantage of the reputation it carries and other assets it possesses, such as Vistara's designated landing and parking spaces at London's Heathrow.

Image: Shutterstock, PTI