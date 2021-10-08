Air India's Deal With Tata Group's Talace Pvt Ltd; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock, PTI
On October 8, the Ministry of Finance approved the Air India disinvestment to the Tata Group, via a wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd, which emerged as the frontrunner to acquire the commercial air carrier company. A group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, reconstituted the panel named Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) which was first formed in 2017 and headed by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Shah ratified the winning bid along with other members of AISAM, namely, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Marking the third attempt of the Government of India (GoI) to get rid of the decade-long loss-incurring air carrier, the salt-to-software conglomerate placed a winning bid of ₹ 18,000 crores to re-acquire the airline more than 65 years after it ceded control to the government. The Tata Group – which owns stakes in Vistara airlines and Air Asia has been eyeing to bring Air India back into Tata's folds for a long time. Air India, which was founded by J.R.D. Tata, a licenced pilot, in 1932, had been operating a few mail carriers in the 1930s between Karachi in then undivided and British-ruled India and Bombay.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Tuhin Kant Pandey, laid out salient pointers of the deal as Tatasons’ SPV – Talace Pvt Ltd – wins the bid for Air India.
Air India was taken over by GoI in 1953 after the air carrier was nationalised. While JRD Tata was initially made head of Air India's board, he was later dropped from the re-constituted board of both Air India and Indian Airlines in 1978 - an incident that still stings the Tatas. Notably, Tata Sons, the holding company and owner of British luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover, managed to acquire the brand subsequent to PM Modi's bold privatisation plan to prevent a stretched budget deficit.
Upon translating into a government-owned commercial carrier in the 1940s, Air India rapidly emerged popular among the affluent and contrary to today's branding, its advertisements and promotion featured Bollywood actresses while passengers on board were served expensive champagnes and designer-made porcelain ashtrays, as per archived reports.
However, of late after Gulf and other private domestic brands started to order cheaper tickets en routes to Europe and the US via layovers in Middle East Asia, Air India suffered losses. Considering the conglomerate holds major shares in AirAsia India and Vistara which is a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd, Air India has not earned a profit since 2007, after its merger with Indian Airlines. The Tata group can take advantage of the reputation it carries and other assets it possesses, such as Vistara's designated landing and parking spaces at London's Heathrow.