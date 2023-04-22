Air India's Pilot Body Expresses Discontent, Sends Legal Notice Over Service Condition

The Air India Commercial Pilot Association (AICPA) has sent a legal notice to its Chief Human Resources Officer regarding the proposed revised terms and conditions of service of pilots. In the legal notice, the pilot association body at the Tata Group-owned Airline expressed their astonishment to receive E-mails addressed to them individually by the "Air India HR team" on April 16-17.

According to the ANI report, the E-mail announced that pilots with four years of seniority as Commanders in Air India, have been promoted to Senior Commanders, which is an "executive role". The E-mail further went on to state that the ‘Senior Commander’ will be responsible for carrying out flying as well as management duties and will be eligible for a monthly ‘Management Allowance’, the legal notice stated.

Air India pilot body sends legal notice to the Airline

The E-mail in question included revised terms of employment and compensation details, with a deadline of April 24, 2023, for members to e-sign them for Air India's records. The E-mail stipulated that the contents were confidential and not to be circulated. According to the AICPA's legal notice, this action of contacting member pilots individually regarding the terms and conditions of their service is illegal and constitutes an unjust, coercive, and intimidatory act.

"Air India Commercial Pilot Association has impressed upon the management of Air India time and again, no unilateral change can be made to any of the existing service conditions of My Client’s member pilots without issuing a notice under S.9A of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, and following the procedure thereunder," the notice copy stated.

It further stated that the so-called ‘promotion’ is "merely a smokescreen to remove" AICPA members from the category of ‘workmen’, and "consequently from the protection of all labour law, and therefore, is utterly illegal and cannot be foisted on them unilaterally".

Notably, earlier on Monday, Air India introduced a new salary structure and the 'Revised Terms of Employment and Compensation Details' for pilots and cabin crew which drew opposition from the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA)and Indian Pilot's Guild (IPG). The two associations have urged their members not to accept them and warn the company that any “coercive steps or victimisation” by the Airline to sign the revised terms “will lead to industrial unrest”.

(With inputs from ANI)