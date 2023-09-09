Air Marshal Dharkar Reviews Readiness At Air Force Station Jorhat

Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, conducted a comprehensive review of operational readiness during his visit to Air Force Station Jorhat in Assam on September 9.

Air Commodore Bhuvan Mathur, Air Officer Commanding at Air Force Station Jorhat, and Air Commodore Sunil Agrawal, Air Officer Commanding were in attendance at 5 Air Force Hospital. Lt. Colonel Mahendra Rawat, the Defence Guwahati Public Relations Officer, highlighted, "The AOC-in-C received a detailed briefing on the base's operational status and ongoing infrastructure development projects. Additionally, he inaugurated the state-of-the-art ICU and OT Centre at 5 Air Force Hospital."

During his inspection, Dharkar examined critical installations and formations. He took the time to engage with station personnel, commending their dedication to safeguarding national interests. The Air Marshal also urged all personnel to prioritise physical fitness and mental agility in carrying out their duties in service to the nation.

In a separate development, the Eastern Command witnessed a display of inter-services ‘synergy’ during the Joint Training Exercise 'Nabh-Shakti' conducted on September 7. This exercise brought together the Indian Army's 59 Mountain Division and the Indian Air Force's No. 87 Squadron, known as the "Raiding Raptors", to validate rapid responses in dynamic operational scenarios.

The successful outcome of this exercise demonstrated a ‘seamless integration’ of operational concepts and procedures. The 59 Mountain Division, a linchpin in India's defence strategy, particularly in the realisation of Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs), played a pivotal role. These groups, conceptualised in 2019, unite various military branches for swift mobilisation and controlled offensives in high-altitude mountainous regions.

Under the aegis of the 17 Mountain Corps, three IBGs were envisioned, each equivalent to a Brigade in manpower and capability. This underscores the significance of a tightly coordinated command structure, essential for swift responses in challenging environments along the India-China border. The Ministry of Defence's statement from December 17, 2022, underscored the ongoing efforts to bolster operational preparedness and combat potential through the establishment of Theatre Commands and the successful progress of “IBG-isation, with Phase 1 nearing completion.”