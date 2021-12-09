Air Marshal Manvendra Singh To Head Tri-services Chopper Crash Probe; Here's Who He Is

Air Marshal Manvendra Singh has been appointed to head the tri-services inquiry into the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash that has killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other military personnel on Wednesday.

A probe into the matter was announced by IAF on December 8 after the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, the Defence Minister informed Parliament that the inquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, who is Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command (AOC-in-C).

Who is Air Marshal Manvendra Singh?

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command Air Marshal (AOC-in-C) Manvendra Singh assumed his office on September 25, 2021. With a career spanning over 38 years in the Indian Air Force, the Air Marshal has over 6,600 hours of flying experience in sectors ranging from Siachen to North East, Uttarakhand and the Western Desert. AOC-in-C Singh has also commanded various frontline airbases besides IAF peacekeeping troops in Bukavu in Congo, as reported by ANI.

Air Marshal Manvendra Singh is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College Wellington and Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Virginia and was previously posted as the Commander-in-Chief of the Southern Air Command. He is trained in a variety of helicopters and trainer aircraft and was commissioned in the Flying Branch or the Indian Air Force in December 1982 as a helicopter pilot. The esteemed officer has several gallantry awards under his belt for his commendable service to the Nation. As per PRO Defence Trivandrum, he is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal and Vir Chakra, which is a wartime military bravery award presented for acts of conspicuous gallantry against the enemy on the battlefield.

CDS General Rawat and 12 others killed in chopper crash

It is pertinent to mention that the high-level IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crashed earlier on Wednesday killing India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, the President DWWA, and 11 other armed forces personnel. CDS' Defence Advisor Brigadier Lakhvinder Singh Lidder, Staff officer Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh also succumbed to their injuries from the crash. Apart from the Air Force helicopter crew - Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, and Lance Naik B Sai Teja also perished. The sole survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently admitted to a military hospital in Wellington.

