Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan Takes Charge As Chief Of Andaman Air Command Of IAF

Air7890h marshal Saju Balakrishnan has taken charge as chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Air command which is India’s only tri-services command. He succeeded Lt Gen. Ajai Singh. He is the 17th commanding-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar command.

About Air Chief Marshal Saju Balakrishnan

Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan is a distinguished alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune. In 1986, he was commissioned into the Indian Air Force's (IAF) fighter branch. With more than 3200 hours of accident-free fighter flying on various Mig-21 Bison and Kiran aircraft, according to the Ministry. He is a skilled combat leader and combatant.



Throughout his illustrious career, the Air Marshal has held several important positions, including leading a Mig-21 bison squadron. Additionally, he was the first air officer in charge at the prestigious air force station Jodhpur and the first commanding officer of an AWACS Squadron. He served as the senior air staff officer at the IAF training command in Bengaluru before taking over the ANC's leadership.



For his distinguished service, he was awarded the Presidential Awards of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vayu Sena Medal. The Andaman and Nicobar command is the only tri-services command in the country. It is a serving model for the ambitious theaterisation plan that is aimed at bringing greater synergy among the armed forces of the country.



In light of China's expanding intrusions into the region, the ANC is crucial in maintaining a watchful vigil in the Indian Ocean region. The Andaman and Nicobar Command, based in Port Blair, was established in September 2001 to protect India's interests in Southeast Asia and the Strait of Malacca by accelerating the quick deployment of military resources there. It offers administrative and logistical support to naval ships deployed to East Asia and the Pacific Ocean.



Various straits in Andaman and Nicobar command connect Andaman and Nicobar with the Bay of Bengal to the shipping routes beyond. The ten-degree channel with India's EEZ is the world's busiest shipping trade route and the biggest chokepoint in military terminology where India and its Allies could create a blockade in case of a dispute with China and the safety and security of the route is very important for the global economy.