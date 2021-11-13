Air Pollution: 3 Cities From India Rank In World's 10 Most Polluted Cities; See Full List

As Delhi's air quality deteriorates to the 'severe' category, a health emergency has been triggered in the country. According to the air quality and pollution city tracking service from IQAir, a Switzerland-based climate group that is also a technology partner of the United Nations Environmental Program, three cities of India have been listed in ten cities with the worst air quality indices.

As per IQAir service, Delhi tops the list as the average AQI stands at 556 while Kolkata and Mumbai rank fourth and sixth respectively on the entire list. Some of the other cities including Lahore in Pakistan, and Chengdu in China are with the worst AQI indices.

IQAir's ten cities with the worst AQI indices

1. Delhi, India- AQI at 556

2. Lahore, Pakistan- AQI at 354

3. Sofia, Bulgaria- AQI at 178

4. Kolkata, India- AQI at 177

5. Zagreb, Croatia- AQI at 173

6. Mumbai, India- AQI at 169

7. Belgrade, Serbia- AQI at 165

8. Chengdu, China- AQI at 165

9. Skopje, North Macedonia- AQI at 164

10. Krakow, Poland- AQI at 160

India's air pollution

Analysis from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM) decision support system (DSS), which provide a forecast for Delhi’s air quality and identify the components of the pollution, said that on Friday, other cities such as Jhajjar, Gurugram, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Sonepat. have contributed to Delhi's pollutants

Also, 3,914 farm fires accounted for 26% of Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution on November 11, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR informed. While local vehicular emissions had a share of 25%, emissions from households contributed to 7% of the particulate levels and industries in Delhi.

SAFAR mentioned that at least 35% of pollutants in the air were due to the stubble fires.

(Image: ANI)