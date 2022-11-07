On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a press briefing in connection with the poor air quality in the national capital. He said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is taking steps to control the rising air pollution in the city. During the press briefing, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai asserted that WFH guidelines have been revoked for now and schools will be reopened.

AAP holds briefing after key meet on air pollution. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai says 'WFH guidelines have been revoked for now' and 'schools to be reopened.'

He said, “Primary schools in Delhi were closed and open activities of classes senior to them were stopped recently. From November 9, primary schools will open, and the ban on open activities is being lifted. Ban on private demolition and construction work will continue. Ban on entry of trucks into Delhi is also lifted.”

Gopal Rai claimed that fewer stubble-burning incidents are being reported from the city now.

In the press briefing, Gopal Rai listed out 5 points:

Primary schools will open from November 9.

Ban on private demolition and construction work will continue.

Ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi lifted.

Directions for work from home amended.

Ban on construction work related to highway, road, flyover, overbridge, pipelines lifted.

Notably, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Monday morning came down to the 'very poor' category after continuing to slide from the 'severe' category. The overall AQI of the city stood at 326. The National Capital Region (NCR) continued to witness poor air quality as Noida recorded an AQI of 356. Meanwhile, Haryana's Gurugram AQI stood at 364 as per the data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) India.

