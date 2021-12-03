Air Pollution: Delhi Becomes World's Second Most Polluted City; Kolkata & Mumbai Join List

Delhi has now become the world's second most polluted city simultaneously maintaining its Air Quality Index in the 'Very Poor' category. According to the Skymet Weather forecast, Pakistan's Lahore has topped the list of the most polluted city in the world, followed by Delhi.

Other Indian cities also made it to the lists of most polluted cities - Kolkata and Mumbai at 5th and 15th position respectively. For the third consecutive year, the National Capital has topped this list.

Delhi: World's second most polluted city

Delhi's AQI stands on December 3 stands at 385

On Friday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 385. Notably, an AQI of 0-50 indicates acceptable air quality, 51-100 indicates satisfactory air quality, 101-200 indicates moderate air quality, 201-300 indicates poor air quality, 301-400 indicates very bad air quality and 401-500 indicates severe/hazardous air quality.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) had earlier predicted an improvement in the air quality from November 21. However, the sudden drop in temperature has now affected Delhi air quality negatively. SAFAR has issued an advisory to avoid outdoor physical activity and prolonged exertion in view of the poor air quality.

Centre forms 5-member Task Force to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The central government informed Supreme Court that a five-member task force has been constituted in order to tackle the Delhi Air Pollution issue on Friday. An affidavit has also been submitted to the Apex court by the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR, stating that 17 flying squads have been formed to act against violators.

Additionally, legislative powers have also been handed over to the task force. Moreover, the central government has informed that surprise checks would take place to ensure all the preventive steps to control pollution are being followed.