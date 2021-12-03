Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR: Centre Forms 5-member Task Force Post Supreme Court's Deadline

In a key development to the Delhi Air Pollution issue, the Central Government informed Supreme Court that a five-member task force has been constituted. An affidavit is also submitted to the apex court by the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR stating 17 flying squads are also formed to act against violators. Additionally, legislative powers are also handed over to the task force. Moreover, the Central Government has informed that surprise checks would take place to ensure all the preventive steps to control pollution are being followed.

Commission for Air Quality Management to Supreme Court on the five-member task force:

Delhi-NCR air pollution: Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR files affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it has constituted an enforcement task force to monitor compliance with its directions to control air pollution — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

Delhi schools to be shut from today

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai gave his statement on Supreme Court Delhi Air Pollution matter. He announced, "From tomorrow all the schools will be closed after overlooking the air pollution condition in Delhi. To be noted that Delhi is continuously suffering from air pollution conditions after the Diwali festival."

SC slams Delhi Govt on reopening of schools

The decision to shut down schools was announced by a special bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana. The Justice highlighted that the Aam Aadmi Party government had made several assurances such as work from home policy, lockdown, and closure of educational institutes in the previous hearings. The Bench further raised concern and said that despite these assurances, the children are going to school while elders are working from home.

"When the government implemented work from home for adults, why children are being forced to go to school?" the bench asked. "We are serious about industrial and vehicular pollution. You cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. Why are schools open? We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi," the Court observed while hearing.

Central Govt says steps taken to combat pollution

Several steps are being taken to help reduce air pollution levels in the country and monitoring stations have been set up in 132 cities, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, he said the government has taken steps on changing BS4 norms in vehicles for fuel emissions to BS6 and is evolving schemes in various cities for setting up Metro rails.