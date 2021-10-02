Air Pollution In NCR: Online Mechanism Developed To Monitor Dust Mitigation Measures

The Commission for Air Quality and Management (CAQM) will now review the compliance of dust mitigation measures from time to time for addressing the issue of air pollution and challenges arising from the construction and demolition (C&D) activities in the National Capital Region (NCR). The step came under the view of a recent rise in construction and demolition activities in the NCR region, causing a rise in air pollution levels and further deterioration in the air condition.

As part of this, directions have been provided to the state governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and GNCTD to develop an online mechanism via a web portal that will help monitor the compliance of dust mitigation measures by the project proponents. Therefore, introducing the online mechanism for monitoring dust mitigation is necessary for strict implementation of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules. This will help the project proponents self-audit and certify compliance with stipulated dust control measures and strengthen monitoring of dust control measures at C&D sites.

New regulations for C&D sites

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, specific directions have been provided regarding the C&D sites to abate the air pollution levels arising from the C&D activities. All the projects under the territorial jurisdiction of urban local bodies in the National Capital Region will have to mandatorily register at the web portal created for the online mechanism. Further, a provision for video fencing equipped with remote connectivity technology will be incorporated in the web portal for effective and round-the-clock monitoring of compliance of dust mitigation measures. Also, the project proponents have been directed to install reliable and low-cost PM2.5 and PM10 sensors at the project sites.

Along with that, the proponents will have to upload a self-declaration on a fortnightly basis. Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and other State Pollution Control Boards of the NCR region have also been directed to monitor compliance with dust mitigation measures. An exhaustive checklist will form the basis for monitoring compliance of dust mitigation measures such as anti-smog guns, water pills, water cannons, hoses, fire hydrants, sprinklers, and many more.

Image: PTI