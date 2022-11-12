Air Pollution: NHRC Says Farmers Burning Stubble Under Compulsion; Holds States Liable

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday held states responsible and not the farmers for stubble burning, which had led to unabated air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. The commission opined that farmers are burning stubbles under compulsion.

On Thursday, NHRC heard the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana and after deliberations opined that "farmers are burning stubbles under compulsion".

"The State Governments have to provide harvest machines to get rid of those stubbles but they have failed to provide an adequate number of requisite machines and other measures; as a result, farmers are forced to burn the stubbles, causing pollution," NHRC said.

"Therefore, none of the states can blame the farmers for stubble burning," the commission said, adding that the failure of state governments of Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana has resulted in stubble burning.

The NHRC has asked the Chief Secretaries of the four states to remain present on November 18 for the next hearing. The states have been asked to give their response on the points raised by the commission within four days.

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

The air quality of the national capital on Saturday remained in the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 311 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 comes under 'good' category, 51 and 100 under 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate, 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

In 27 of the 37 monitoring stations, the AQI was 'very poor'. Jahangirpuri's AQI was at 351, Nehru Nagar 347, Sri Aurobindo Marg 339, RK Puram 335, Bawana 334.

On Friday, the Union government's air quality panel said curbs under stage 3 (severe) of the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP will persist in Delhi-NCR as the air pollution in the region is indicating an upward trend.

All construction and demolition work, barring essential projects, is banned in the region under the third stage of the GRAP. Hot mix plants, Brick kilns and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.