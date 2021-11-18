The Haryana government is planning to implement the odd-even scheme for vehicles to reduce pollution, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday.

"Haryana government is planning to implement the odd-even scheme for vehicles. We have also prepared a committee of engineers, Gurugram Municipal Corporation commissioner and DC today to look for alternatives to reduce pollution," he told the media.

Under the odd-even scheme, alternate days are marked for vehicles with their number plates that end in odd and even numbers, respectively. Vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd numbers will be allowed to ply on the roads on odd days and even-numbered vehicles are allowed on even days. By implementing the scheme and reducing road congestion, the Haryana government is hoping to see a drop in pollution levels.

Following the directions by the Supreme Court, the state government also ordered the closure of colleges and industries for a few days. Some thermal plants are also being closed, said Khattar.

A toxic smog and poor air quality have engulfed regions around the national capital, forcing the Haryana Disaster Management Authority (DMA) to close schools in nearby districts till Wednesday, November 17. The Haryana government's steps came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government announced similar measures to deal with the pollution crisis.

Delhi CM Kejriwal had earlier stated that stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana triggered air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Haryana Govt announces measures to curb pollution

The Haryana DMA while passing the order on Monday, also asked to stop trash burning, stubble burning, manual sweeping of roads, construction activities in all four districts namely Gurugram, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Faridabad.

The order added, "There shall be complete ban on all types of construction and development activities. Mechanised stone crushers and hot mix plants used in construction activities shall be closed."

The order also urged all government employees to operate from their homes (Work from home) at 100% capacity till November 17. Concerning the functioning of private offices, the government order has advised avoiding vehicular movement while asking them to also inculcate WFH policy.

(With inputs from agency)