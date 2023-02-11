Air Power Critical Determiner Of Outcomes Of Contemporary Conflict, Says IAF Chief

Air power will play a determining role in any future conflict, said Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The Indian Air Force chief said there is need to maintain a high state of operational readiness to counter any misadventure by the nation's foes. The IAF chief was speaking at the Commanders' Conference organised by IAF's South Western Air Command (SWAC) at the Jaisalmer Air Force Station.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari’s remarks serve to emphasise the significance of air power in the determination of the outcome of contemporary conflicts. As warfare evolves, the use of air assets has become an increasingly critical in terms of military strategy around the world, according to independent think tank CAPS.

The ability to achieve and maintain air superiority provides the Indian Air Force with a considerable strategic advantage, enabling it to project power, deny adversary access, and conduct surveillance and reconnaissance operations with great precision.

IAF looks to up capability

The Indian Air Force has recently conducted a series of aerial exercises along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This includes Exercise Pralay and Exercise Poorvi Akash. Furthermore, amid the modernisation bid for the Indian Armed Forces, the IAF is constantly working to enhance its operational capabilities and maintain a high degree of readiness to counter any potential aerial threats and defend the Indian airspace.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is actively undertaking modernisation of its fleet, the enhancement of its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, and the development of its air defence systems, among other initiatives.

The Indian Air Force operates within a larger joint military structure under the directions of the Union government.