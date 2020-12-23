Air Quality Commission Directs Switching Industries In Delhi-NCR To PNG To Curb Pollution

The Air Quality Commission Management on Tuesday stressed the need to switch all industries in Delhi NCR to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) while stating that the industrial sector is one of the major contributors to air pollution in the city. During the meeting, which was attended by representatives of the city government, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the Air Quality Commission Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas reviewed the progress of switching over of industries operating in Delhi to PNG.

Air Quality Commission: Switch all industries in Delhi to PNG

As per the statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, about, 1,644 of the industrial units spread across 50 industrial areas in Delhi have been identified to switch over to PNG. Though a sizable number of industries are using PNG, the Commission stressed the need to switch over to PNG by all identified industries in Delhi.

The IGL, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi government have been asked to work in close coordination with the industrial units so as to target the completion of infrastructure work and switch over to PNG by January 31, 2021. Ministry of Environment also informed that DPCC has also been directed to inspect and identify the industries using unapproved fuels and to take stringent penal action in case of non-compliance.

(With ANI inputs)