Air Quality In Delhi Drops To 'poor Category', A Layer Of Haze Lingers In The Sky

Despite the efforts adopted by the Central government and Delhi government, air quality continues to drop in the national capital since last week. The recent visuals from the Akshardham and area near India Gate show that a layer of haze has been formed in the sky due to pollution. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Air Quality Index (AQI) in ITO, RK Puram and Anand Vihar is 294, 256, 286 respectively. AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Air Quality in Delhi dips to 'poor' category

Delhi resident Amit Shah told ANI, "I come here for cycling here. We can not enjoy the fresh air now. We are suffering from Air Pollution. It may cause more harm to health. People should also do plantation."

As the pollution in Delhi continues to increase, the condition of people is getting worse as they have developed breathing and throat problems due to contaminated air. While speaking to ANI, Amit Shah, a Delhi resident said that people are not using eco-friendly products. People should rather start using solar panels, he added. Another resident, Monika told ANI that there is no fresh air in the city.

Delhi: AAP takes steps to curb pollution as AQI shows poor air quality

From anti-smog guns to Pusa decomposer: Here's what the Delhi government is doing to curb pollution this year#DelhiFightsPollutionhttps://t.co/DRdny4p59T — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 8, 2020

As the air quality in Delhi continues to drop since the last week, the government had also stopped work at three construction sites. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government's first aim is to reduce the pollution which is caused due to dust. Over 39 cites have been identified where anti-smog guns will be used to curb the pollution level.

Launching the anti-pollution campaign for a clean and green Delhi | LIVE https://t.co/A3AJOISyf3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 5, 2020

In a recent tweet, Arvind Kejriwal wrote that the Delhi government will also use Pusa decomposers to control the deteriorating AQI level. Rai also said that the government is running the anti-dust campaign from 5-15 October. Under this "water against pollution campaign, the Environment Department has formed over 14 teams that will continuously inspect different areas of Delhi.

(With ANI inputs)