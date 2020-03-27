Air Quality In Top Metros Recorded As 'satisfactory' Following Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, pollution levels have significantly reduced across the country. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in major cities has overall been recorded as 'satisfactory' on Friday. According to SAFAR, the AQI in Delhi has been recorded at 38. The forecast for the next three days also stands as 'satisfactory' and has been marked at 57.

Meanwhile, the AQI in Pune has been marked at 32 and 'satisfactory'. With the lockdown in effect due to the coronavirus outbreak, reduced vehicular movement has improved the air quality in the city. Forecast for the next three days has predicted the AQI to be at 46 and 'satisfactory'.

Similarly, on Friday, Mumbai metropolis recorded the AQI as 'satisfactory' with the SAFAR Index showing the air quality at 45. However, the forecast has also suggested that the city will have a surge in AQI at 52 with a slight dip in the next three days. Ahmedabad on the other hand has seen a satisfactory AQI with the index marking it at 34.

Coronavirus cases in India

As of March 27, 694 Coronavirus cases have been reported in India, as per the official data by the health ministry. 45 people have been cured and 16 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic planes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government website here for more information and helpline numbers: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

