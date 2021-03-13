Air Quality Panel Started By Centre Shuts Down In 5 Months As Ordinance Fails To Takeoff

Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR’s) are considered as one of the most toxic air cities around the world. Every year Delhi and NCR get covered by the cloak of smog and pollution which cause serious health hazards. The Centre in October passed an ordinance to form a committee to tackle pollution in the national capital and its adjoining areas, thus setting in motion the formation of a permanent overarching committee to look into the crisis.

Now, it has been revealed that the central government's Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) has been shut down within five months of its formulation. As per reports, the ordinance passed by the centre to form an air quality panel never became an act.

News agency PTI quoted Union Environment Secretary R P Gupta who revealed that the ordinance to form the air quality panel was not tabled in the parliament within 6 weeks and therefore the ordinance lapsed.

"The ordinance never became an Act. Any ordinance has to be introduced within six weeks of the convening of Parliament. It did not happen, so the ordinance has lapsed and hence, the commission is dissolved," he said. READ | Hold Punjab, Haryana CMs liable for Delhi pollution: Atishi to air quality panel

When the ordinance was passed, the air quality panel was headed by M M Kutty, a former secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

'Gas chamber Delhi'

IQAir AirVisual’s 2019 World Air Quality Report states that six Indian cities are in the top ten in terms of the worst levels of air pollution. In November 2017, pollution spiked so high that some monitoring stations reported an Air Quality Index of 999, way above the upper limit of the worst category. Even United Airlines cancelled its flights to India’s capital because of poor air quality.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written on his Twitter handle, "Delhi has become a gas chamber. Every year this happens during this part of year. We have to find a soln to crop burning in adjoining states." (sic)

Delhi has become a gas chamber. Every year this happens during this part of year. We have to find a soln to crop burning in adjoining states — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 7, 2017

As a result, the Centre passed an ordinance to form a commission to monitor air quality, although its now been shut.