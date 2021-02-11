Air Travel Gets Expensive, Aviation Ministry Raises Domestic Airfare Limits By 10 To 30%

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper cap for domestic flights by 10-30% which would remain in force up to March 31, 2021, or until further orders. The ministry imposed price capping while announcing the resumption of the domestic flights (On May 21, 2020) that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

80% domestic flights approved till March 2021

Aviation regulator DGCA said on May 21 last year that all airlines would sell 40% of their tickets at a price lower than the midpoint of the lower and upper limit. After that, the domestic air services, which were closed due to coronavirus pandemic from 25 May, were resumed. However, in May 2020, only 33% of flights were approved compared to the time before Covid. Gradually, up to 80 percent of domestic flights will be approved and this cap will continue till March 2021.

Also Read: Defence And Security Ties With US Stronger Than Ever Before: Indian Envoy

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi & Others Won't Get VIP Treatment At Mauni Amavasya Mela: Prayagraj IG

Price band fixed for lower and upper limits

For the flight duration of 40 minutes, the lower limit of fare was increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800. However, for flight duration of 40-60 minutes, the lower limit of fare was increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,800 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,800. For flight durations of 60-90 minutes, the Aviation Ministry the lower limit of fare was increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,300 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 11,700.

For flight duration of 90-120 minutes, the lower limit of fare was increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 3,900 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000. Whereas, for flight duration of 120-150 minutes, the lower limit of fare was increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,900. For the flight duration of 150-180 minutes, the lower fare limit was increased from Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,100 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 15,700 to Rs 20,400. For the flight duration of 180-210 minutes, the lower limit of fare was increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,200 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 18,600 to Rs 24,200.

Also Read: Maharashtra Governor Koshyari Not Permitted To Travel By State Aircraft At Mumbai Airport

Also Read: Uttarakhand Disaster: ITBP Halts Rescue Ops As Water Level Increases In River Rishiganga

(With PTI inputs)