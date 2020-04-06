AirAsia India Allows Free Rescheduling & Direct Booking Discounts On All Flights Till May

AirAsia India has waived off all rescheduling fees on current and future bookings for travel until May 31. The waiver announced in the airline's latest campaign 'From A to B, we've got your back', which includes all flights 'from A to B on the AirAsia India domestic network' across points-of-sale.

As per a statement released by AirAsia India on Sunday, the offer is aimed at encouraging guests to book flight tickets even if they are concerned that their plans may change.

"In view of the ongoing uncertainty, AirAsia India has extended this offer across channels. In addition, AirAsia India is offering a limited period special discount of up to 10 per cent on bookings made 14 days in advance on www.airasia.com and the AirAsia India mobile app using the Promo Code FLYNOW10," the statement said.

Booking and rescheduling made easy

Under this offer, customers can manage their bookings and reschedule by signing up as a "BIG Member" on the airline's website, linking their existing PNR to the BIG member ID and make desired edits in their booking. Amid the uncertainty, while making travel plans due to COVID-19 pandemic in the world, AirAsia India has given the liberty to the customers to reschedule their bookings without any charges.

"AirAsia has always been a guest-oriented airline. We understand the uncertainty that the customers are currently confronted with while making their travel plans and hence we wanted to offer our customers a peace of mind where they can go ahead and make travel bookings without worrying about rescheduling charges," said Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia India.

Garg further said that the airline is determined to provide essential support to its customers through its policies and various avenues through which customers can reach out to them.

